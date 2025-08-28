Holders Newcastle draw Bradford City in League Cup third round

LONDON :League Cup holders Newcastle United will begin the defence of their title with a home tie against third-tier Bradford City while Liverpool, last season's runners-up, host Southampton.

Newcastle, whose win over Liverpool ended a 70-year domestic trophy drought, were given a bye into the third round along with the other Premier League clubs involved in either the Champions League or Europa League.

Manchester City will travel to League One Huddersfield Town while Chelsea go to Lincoln City and Arsenal are at Port Vale.

Fourth-tier Grimsby Town, who caused the shock of the second round by knocking out six-time winners Manchester United on Wednesday, will go to second-tier Sheffield Wednesday.

Two all top-flight ties will see Brentford host Aston Villa and Wolverhampton Wanderers take on Everton.

Third round draw:

Port Vale v Arsenal

Swansea City v Nottingham Forest

Lincoln City v Chelsea

Tottenham Hotspur v Doncaster Rovers

Brentford v Aston Villa

Huddersfield Town v Manchester City

Liverpool v Southampton

Newcastle Utd v Bradford City

Sheffield Wednesday v Grimsby Town

Wolves v Everton

Crystal Palace v Millwall

Burnley v Cardiff City

Wrexham v Reading

Wigan v Wycombe

Barnsley v Brighton

Fulham v Cambridge

Third round ties will take place in the weeks beginning Sept. 15 and Sept. 22.