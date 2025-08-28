Holders Newcastle draw Bradford City in League Cup third round

LONDON :League Cup holders Newcastle United will begin the defence of their title with a home tie against third-tier Bradford City while Liverpool, last season's runners-up, host Southampton.
Newcastle, whose win over Liverpool ended a 70-year domestic trophy drought, were given a bye into the third round along with the other Premier League clubs involved in either the Champions League or Europa League.
Manchester City will travel to League One Huddersfield Town while Chelsea go to Lincoln City and Arsenal are at Port Vale.
Fourth-tier Grimsby Town, who caused the shock of the second round by knocking out six-time winners Manchester United on Wednesday, will go to second-tier Sheffield Wednesday.
Two all top-flight ties will see Brentford host Aston Villa and Wolverhampton Wanderers take on Everton.
Third round draw:
Port Vale v Arsenal
Swansea City v Nottingham Forest
Lincoln City v Chelsea
Tottenham Hotspur v Doncaster Rovers
Brentford v Aston Villa
Huddersfield Town v Manchester City
Liverpool v Southampton
Newcastle Utd v Bradford City
Sheffield Wednesday v Grimsby Town
Wolves v Everton
Crystal Palace v Millwall
Burnley v Cardiff City
Wrexham v Reading
Wigan v Wycombe
Barnsley v Brighton
Fulham v Cambridge
Third round ties will take place in the weeks beginning Sept. 15 and Sept. 22.