Logo
Logo

Sport

Holders Stuttgart need penalties to beat second tier Braunschweig in German Cup
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Sport

Holders Stuttgart need penalties to beat second tier Braunschweig in German Cup

Holders Stuttgart need penalties to beat second tier Braunschweig in German Cup
Soccer Football - DFB Cup - First Round - Eintracht Braunschweig v VfB Stuttgart - Eintracht-Stadion, Braunschweig, Germany - August 26, 2025 VfB Stuttgart's Lorenz Assignon celebrates after scoring a penalty to win the shootout REUTERS/Lisi Niesner
Holders Stuttgart need penalties to beat second tier Braunschweig in German Cup
Soccer Football - DFB Cup - First Round - Eintracht Braunschweig v VfB Stuttgart - Eintracht-Stadion, Braunschweig, Germany - August 26, 2025 Eintracht Braunschweig's Kevin Ehlers in action with VfB Stuttgart's Lorenz Assignon REUTERS/Lisi Niesner
Holders Stuttgart need penalties to beat second tier Braunschweig in German Cup
Soccer Football - DFB Cup - First Round - Eintracht Braunschweig v VfB Stuttgart - Eintracht-Stadion, Braunschweig, Germany - August 26, 2025 VfB Stuttgart's Maximilian Mittelstadt in action with Eintracht Braunschweig's Johan Gomez REUTERS/Lisi Niesner
Holders Stuttgart need penalties to beat second tier Braunschweig in German Cup
Soccer Football - DFB Cup - First Round - Eintracht Braunschweig v VfB Stuttgart - Eintracht-Stadion, Braunschweig, Germany - August 26, 2025 Eintracht Braunschweig's Fabio Di-Michele-Sanchez scores their third goal REUTERS/Lisi Niesner
Holders Stuttgart need penalties to beat second tier Braunschweig in German Cup
Soccer Football - DFB Cup - First Round - Eintracht Braunschweig v VfB Stuttgart - Eintracht-Stadion, Braunschweig, Germany - August 26, 2025 VfB Stuttgart fans with flares in the stands REUTERS/Lisi Niesner
27 Aug 2025 06:09AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

BRAUNSCHWEIG, Germany :Holders VfB Stuttgart needed an 89th-minute equaliser before subduing second division club Eintracht Braunschweig 8-7 on penalties in the German Cup first round on Tuesday.

Stuttgart keeper Alexander Nuebel saved three spot kicks with a total of 20 penalties taken after the entertaining encounter had ended 4-4 after 120 minutes.

The holders fell behind in the eighth minute through Sven Koehler's shot but the visitors levelled three minutes later with Ermedin Demirovic heading in the equaliser.

The Bosnian then put them in front on the hour mark before a double strike by Fabio Di Michele Sanchez late in the second half turned the game around.

Stuttgart were rescued when striker Nick Woltemade snatched an 89th-minute equaliser to force extra time.

They thought they had made sure of their spot in the next round when Tiago Tomas spectacularly dribbled past opponents to cut the ball back into the box and force Sanoussy Ba to turn it into his own goal.

Braunschweig, however, came back once more, hitting the crossbar in the 99th minute and bagging another equaliser through Christian Joe Conteh's quick turn and shot in the box in the 105th.

Nuebel then saved three of the 10 penalties taken by Braunschweig, with Stuttgart's Lorenz Assignon scoring the decisive spot kick.

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement