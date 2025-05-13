Hollywood Park Studios to serve as broadcast hub for LA Olympics

LOS ANGELES :A film studio and production facility set to be built in Inglewood by Rams owner Stan Kroenke will host international broadcasters of the 2028 Olympic and Paralympic Games in Los Angeles, Hollywood Park said on Tuesday.

Hollywood Park Studios (HPS) will be located in Hollywood Park, the 300-acre site that is home to SoFi Stadium and the largest urban mixed-use development under construction in the Western U.S.

The studios will initially serve as the host site for the International Broadcast Center (IBC) for the Games, housing hundreds of media rights holders from around the world who distribute coverage of the Games.

"LA28 is proud to be the inaugural tenant of this new state-of-the-art studio in the heart of Inglewood, a key venue city for the 2028 Games," LA28 CEO Reynold Hoover said.

Subscribe to CNA's Recommended Read A single handpicked story that we think you shouldn't miss. Just one a day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

"The International Broadcast Center will serve as one of our first fully operational facilities for the Games, capturing every inspiring moment of the LA28 Games."

Kroenke said his vision for Hollywood Park has always been to build "a city within a city" combining media, entertainment and technology in the greater Los Angeles area.

"We are thrilled to expand the role we will play in the 2028 Olympic and Paralympic Games by hosting the International Broadcast Center and the global media outlets who will call it home during that summer," Kroenke said in a statement.

"Beyond 2028, Hollywood Park Studios will be open to welcome a new industry to our live, work, play destination and bring a little bit of Hollywood to Hollywood Park."

Construction on HPS will begin later this month.

SoFi Stadium, which was financed by Kroenke at a cost of $5.5 billion and opened in 2020, will be converted into the largest Olympic swimming venue in history during the Games and will host the opening ceremony along with LA Memorial Coliseum.