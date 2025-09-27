Home-state hero Young shines in superb Ryder Cup debut

FARMINGDALE, New York :Ryder Cup rookie Cameron Young got to play the hero in his home state of New York on Friday, as he helped the U.S. team to a point in an otherwise dismal opening effort for the Americans at Bethpage Black.

The U.S. team trailed Europe 2-1/2 to 5-1/2 at the end of the opening day on Long Island but Young left the course with something to smile about after combining for seven birdies in 13 holes with Justin Thomas in a 6&5 fourballs win over Ludvig Aberg and Rasmus Hojgaard.

"I've been looking forward to this so much over the past few weeks and obviously much longer than that, ever since I got the call to be on the team," said Young.

"It's a lot of emotions. It's excitement. It's some nerves. But I had a great partner to kind of walk me through the day, and thankfully we've played some good golf."

Young was the first American to win his debut Ryder Cup match by six or more holes since Phil Mickelson in 1995, putting the 2022 Open Championship runner-up in rare air.

That he claimed the win at the same course where he won the New York State Open as an amateur in 2017 only sweetened the moment.

"It's pretty special. I love this place, and this is a team we worked really hard to make. We're just super grateful," he said.

"To have the opportunity to play today alongside him in front of these fans is pretty special."