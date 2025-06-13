Logo
Hong Kong to host Saudi Super Cup
Hong Kong to host Saudi Super Cup

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Saudi Super Cup - Final - Al Hilal v Al Ittihad - Mohammed Bin Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates - April 11, 2024 Al Hilal's Neymar lifts the trophy with teammates after winning the Saudi Super Cup final REUTERS/Stringer/File Photo

13 Jun 2025 11:57PM
This year's Saudi Super Cup will be held in Hong Kong, the Saudi Football Federation said on Friday.

The tournament, which will run from August 19 to 23, will feature Al-Ittihad, Al-Qadisiyah, Al-Hilal and Al-Nassr.

Matches are set to take place at the 40,000-seat Hong Kong Stadium, the home of the Hong Kong national team, which was built in 1953 and renovated in 1994.

“This represents a qualitative shift for the tournament, which has achieved remarkable success in its previous editions, making it one of the most prominent local competitions attracting interest for hosting,” said Ibrahim Al-Qassim, Secretary-General of the SFF, in a statement published on the federation’s website.

Source: Reuters
