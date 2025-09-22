Logo
Horner leaves Red Bull after reported 80 million-pound payoff
Horner leaves Red Bull after reported 80 million-pound payoff

FILE PHOTO: Formula One F1 - Monaco Grand Prix - Circuit de Monaco, Monaco - May 23, 2025 Red Bull team principal Christian Horner before practice REUTERS/Stephanie Lecocq/File Photo

22 Sep 2025 07:17PM
LONDON :Former Formula One team boss Christian Horner officially left Red Bull on Monday after being ousted in July, with British media reporting an 80 million-pound ($108 million) settlement.

A Red Bull statement on the team website announced the 51-year-old's formal departure but did not mention any financial terms.

Horner, one of the sport's most successful team principals, was removed from his position at Milton Keynes by the Austrian energy drink company on July 9 after 20 years at the helm.

The Briton, who was replaced by Laurent Mekies, had remained an employee technically despite being released from his operational duties with the team.

The Daily Mail and Times newspapers both reported he had left with an 80 million-pound package - less than he would have received had he served out his contract to 2030 - and would be in a position to return to Formula One next year.

Media reports have said that Horner, who had been cleared of allegations of misconduct by a female employee at Red Bull, could take a stake in another team if he does make a comeback.

"I’m incredibly proud of what we achieved as a team breaking records and reaching heights no-one would ever believe were possible and I will forever carry that with me," Horner said in the statement.

There was no immediate comment about his future plans.

Red Bull have won the last two races, including Sunday's in Azerbaijan, with four-times world champion Max Verstappen dominant from pole position.

($1 = 0.7409 pounds)

Source: Reuters
