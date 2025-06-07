Horse racing-Lambourn wins Epsom Derby for O'Brien

EPSOM, England :Front-running Lambourn roared to victory in the 246th running of the Epsom Derby on Saturday, a record-extending 11th win in the race for trainer Aidan O'Brien.

Lambourn, who went into the race at 13-2, set a blistering gallop under jockey Wayne Lordan, breaking away from the pack to remain unchallenged to the line.

Run over a unique horseshoe-shaped track, the Epsom Derby is the most important test of stamina and speed for a generation of thoroughbreds.

Chester Vase winner Lambourn was not the most fancied of O'Brien's runners but favourite Delacroix, under jockey Ryan Moore, and The Lion In Winter were unable to make an impression in the running.

Setting a strong gallop was always the plan, O'Brien said, shrugging off claims the colt was overlooked in the build-up to the race.

"Wayne was aggressive out of the gates, he got a great position," he said. "I knew watching Wayne, every inch he got, he wasn't going to give it back, so it was going to be very difficult for anyone [to beat him]."

The win marked an Oaks-Derby double for O'Brien - the Derby's most successful trainer - after Minnie Hauk battled to victory in the fillies' Classic on Friday, relegating previously unbeaten favourite Desert Flower into third.

Lambourn's success was also a first win in the British Classic for jockey Wayne Lordan who has worked at Ballydoyle for around eight years.

"I knew he had gone a good gallop, his ears were pricked and he had plenty left anyone, so I thought anyone who would get to me would have to stay well, it would be tough for them," he said.

"It is one of the greatest races for any jockey that wants to start out, all you ever want to do is win a Derby."

The 50-1 shot Lazy Griff, who tracked the leaders on the inside rail, stayed on strongly to finish second.

Trainer Charlie Johnston told Reuters before the race he had hoped for more rain for the colt.

"We were delighted with him at Chester because he had a fairly interrupted preparation into that, so we knew he would step forward for whatever he did that day and he had a smoother run into this," he said.

Tennessee Stud, a 28-1 shot, finished third for trainer Joseph O'Brien, son of Aidan.

Ruling Court, the 2,000 Guineas winner, was withdrawn from the race due to the forecast rain, though the downpour held off until after the Derby.