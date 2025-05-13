Horse racing-Trailblazing female jockey Blackmore retires

LONDON : Trailblazing jockey Rachael Blackmore has retired from racing with immediate effect, the 35-year-old said on Monday.

Ireland's Blackmore made history in 2021 when she became the first female jockey to win the Grand National when she rode Minella Times to victory at Aintree.

"I feel the time is right. I'm sad but I'm also incredibly grateful for what my life has been for the past 16 years," Blackmore said in a statement.

"It is daunting, not being able to say that I am a jockey anymore. Who even am I now! But I feel so incredibly lucky to have had the career I've had."

A year after winning the Grand National, Blackmore made more history by winning the Cheltenham Gold Cup on A Plus Tard, one of 18 career wins she had at the festival.

"I just feel so lucky, to have been legged up on the horses I have, and to have experienced success I never even dreamt could be possible," she said.

"To have been in the right place at the right time with the right people, and to have gotten on the right horses - because it doesn't matter how good you are without them."

Blackmore, who trained to become a vet, rode her first winner in 2011 when she was an amateur. Her 575th and last victory was last Saturday in Cork.