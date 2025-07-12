Hosts Ecuador draw 2-2 with Uruguay in Women's Copa America opener

An 78th-minute goal from substitute Emily Rosa Arias Espinales earned hosts Ecuador a 2-2 draw with Uruguay in their Group A Women's Copa America opener at the Complejo Independiente del Valle in Quito on Friday.

Ecuador found themselves a goal down inside 11 minutes after Belen Aquino whipped a shot from outside the box. They then conceded a penalty in the 53rd minute when Danna Pesantez fouled Pilar Gonzalez, with Pamela Gonzalez stepping up to make it 2-0 for Uruguay after lashing a shot into the top right corner.

Yannel Correa's own goal reduced Ecuador's deficit before Espinales finished neatly with a low shot to level the score and secure a point.

Ecuador pushed for the winner but Uruguay goalkeeper Agustina Sanchez stood tall with a pair of crucial interventions, keeping out a Nayely Bolanos effort and a Karen Flores strike in the closing minutes.

Ecuador had the lion's share of possession and six shots on target, three more than Uruguay, but could not find a way past Sanchez, with Stefany Cedeno and Milagro Barahona also coming close.

Ecuador next face Peru on Tuesday, while Uruguay play Argentina. Group A is rounded out by Chile, who open against Peru on Saturday.

Bolivia, Brazil, Colombia, Paraguay and Venezuela are in Group B. Holders Brazil are the heavy favourites, having won the competition a record eight times.

Both Ecuador and Uruguay were eliminated in the group stage of the 2022 edition of Women's Copa America.

The 10th edition runs from July 11 to August 2.