Hosts England face Sri Lanka in 2026 Women's T20 World Cup opener

Hosts England will kick off their 2026 Women's T20 World Cup campaign against Sri Lanka at Edgbaston on June 12 while holders New Zealand begin their title defence against the West Indies a day later, the International Cricket Council said on Wednesday.

Group 1 includes record six-times champions Australia, two-times runners-up South Africa, 2020 finalists India and Pakistan, as well as two teams from the Global Qualifier tournament.

New Zealand, 2009 champions England, Sri Lanka, 2016 winners West Indies and the other two teams from the Global Qualifier are in Group 2.

The top two teams from Group 1 and Group 2 will advance to the semi-finals of the biennial T20 international tournament, which will be contested by 12 teams for the first time.

"World Cups are always special, but this one already feels different – it has the potential to be truly game-changing," England captain Nat Sciver-Brunt said in a statement.

"Playing on home soil, for the biggest prize, against the best players in the world, it's going to be unmissable. I can't wait to be a part of it."

Edgbaston will also host a clash between Asian rivals India and Pakistan on June 14.

Hampshire Bowl, Headingley, Old Trafford, The Oval, Bristol County Ground and Lord's are the other venues.

The final will take place at Lord's on July 5.