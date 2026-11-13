Hosts sought for three future Africa Cup of Nations finals

CAPE TOWN, Nov 13 : Hosts for three future Africa Cup of Nations finals are being sought by the Confederation of African Football after going back on their decision to hold the tournament every four years.

CAF last month said they were reversing last December’s unpopular decision by the organisation’s executive committee to move the tournament to every four years, from a biennial event, and are now looking for hosts for the 2028, 2031 and 2033 editions.

CAF have written to its 54 member associations inviting bids to host one of the three tournaments. It has set a deadline of next Tuesday for associations to complete a declaration of intent and December 8 to submit all bid documentation, including government guarantees.

The next Cup of Nations finals in 2027 are being co-hosted by Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda from June 19 to July 17.

CAF had previously confirmed that it had received three bids to host the 2028 tournament from Ethiopia, Morocco, and a joint bid from Botswana, Namibia, South Africa and Zimbabwe.