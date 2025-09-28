Hovland withdraws from Ryder Cup fourballs due to neck injury

FARMINGDALE, New York :Viktor Hovland was forced to withdraw from his Ryder Cup fourball match on Saturday due to a neck injury and will be replaced by Englishman Tyrrell Hatton.

The Norwegian, who won his foursomes match 1UP earlier on Saturday alongside Robert MacIntyre, had been slated to go out with Matt Fitzpatrick in the day's final match against Americans Sam Burns and Patrick Cantlay.

According to the captain's agreement, in the event of illness, injury or other emergency reason to a player selected to play in a fourball or foursomes match, he may be substituted by another member of the team previously not selected.

Hatton has gone 2-0 this week teaming up with Spaniard Jon Rahm, including a 3&2 win earlier on Saturday.

Europe, who as defending champions need 14 points to retain the Ryder Cup, entered the quartet of fourball sessions on Saturday leading the hosts 8-1/2 to 3-1/2.