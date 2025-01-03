Howe praises Newcastle's defensive solidity but wary of Spurs attack

Everything clicked for Newcastle United during a hectic festive schedule when they won four games with four clean sheets but history suggests their next opponents Tottenham Hotspur may change that, manager Eddie Howe said on Friday.

Newcastle won 12 points in their last four games in December to move up to fifth, scoring 13 goals and conceding none to revive their ambitions of playing in Europe again next season.

Their performances also earned Howe a Premier League Manager-of-the-Month nomination.

"Our attacking players are in good form. We look like we've had a good feel about the team. Mentally, we are in a good place, so I think we need to roll into the game and try and continue our good form," Howe told reporters ahead of Saturday's game.

"We have produced some very good performances, everything has really clicked. We have looked a good attacking side.

"But I think the most pleasing thing with the recent run is how well we have protected our goal, defensively we have been brilliant. We have had a lot of control in that respect."

Spurs are down in 11th place, eight points behind Newcastle, but Ange Postecoglou's side have scored 41 goals - behind only league leaders Liverpool (45).

Four of the last six fixtures between the two sides have been high-scoring victories, with the winning team netting at least four goals.

"I don't know whether it will be a good game for us or not until afterwards. I think it will be an exciting game. I think they always are against Tottenham," Howe added.

"We've historically had some good matches against them, both teams have had their moments in those games.

"One thing for sure is, they're not going to change their attacking approach. It's been very effective for them in front of goal. You look at their numbers, it's very good."

Howe also said defender Sven Botman is back in training after undergoing anterior cruciate ligament surgery in March.

"He's worked incredibly hard to get himself in a good condition... He's certainly in and around my thoughts. I'll have to make a decision on who I think best fits that position," Howe said.

"I've got a decision to make in terms of team selection, but if Sven is in the squad it's because he's fit and available."