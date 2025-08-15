Howe upbeat as Newcastle eye late transfer moves amid Isak absence

Newcastle United lacks attacking options for the start of the season as wantaway striker Alexander Isak remains unavailable but there is still time to add the right players before the transfer window closes on September 1, manager Eddie Howe said.

Newcastle endured a sluggish start to the transfer window, with winger Anthony Elanga arriving from Nottingham Forest in early July.

Several pursuits failed to progress before they signed defender Malick Thiaw from AC Milan and goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale on loan from Southampton in August.

"The top end of the pitch isn't ideal but we still have time. We are still active in the window – we'd love to add one or two. But it's now quality over quantity," Howe told reporters on Friday.

"Initially a lot of frustration as we were trying to be active early but that didn't happen. It's no-one's fault, gradually we have become stronger.

"The squad has good depth and we should be resilient enough to get through a tough season. The fixture list is relentless. It's an important two weeks, we need to do a little more."

Newcastle's top scorer last season Isak, who appears determined to leave the club, has been training away from the squad. Howe confirmed the 25-year-old Sweden international is unlikely to feature in their opening Premier League match at Aston Villa on Saturday.

"There is no change to the (Isak) situation. All my focus has been on the training, Villa and the transfer front in terms of getting players in - that is all-consuming for me," Howe said.

"I want (Isak) to play. I want him to train. I've had those conversations (with him)."

Asked whether Isak could be reintegrated with the squad, Howe said: "Yes, I believe there is (a way), but of course discussions and talks would have to take place in order for that to happen, but that's for another day."

"At the moment I would (expect him to stay) but I've got no change of feeling. It's not in my hands but he's contracted to us and that's why I say that."

After winning the League Cup last season, Newcastle edged Aston Villa on goal difference to finish fifth in the Premier League and secure the last Champions League spot.