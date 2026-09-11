Logo
Logo

Sport

Hull fined over offensive chanting
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Sport

Hull fined over offensive chanting

Hull fined over offensive chanting

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - FA Cup - Fourth Round - Hull City v Chelsea - MKM Stadium, Hull, Britain - February 13, 2026 General view inside the stadium before the match REUTERS/Scott Heppell/File Photo

11 Sep 2026 06:54PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Sept 11 : Hull City have been fined £30,000 ($40,512) by the Football Association over discriminatory chanting during their FA Cup defeat by Chelsea in February, the governing body said on Friday.

An independent regulatory commission also imposed an action plan on the club after it failed to prevent offensive chanting despite warnings over the public address system. 

"It was alleged that the club failed to ensure its spectators and/or supporters (and anyone purporting to be supporters) do not use words or behave in an improper, offensive, abusive, indecent or insulting way with a reference - whether express or implied - to sexual orientation," read the statement.

Offensive chanting was heard in sections of the home crowd during the first half of last season's game, prompting an announcement over the PA system urging supporters to stop and reminding them that CCTV was in operation.

CNA Games
Guess Word
Guess Word
Crack the word, one row at a time
Buzzword
Buzzword
Create words using the given letters
Mini Sudoku
Mini Sudoku
Tiny puzzle, mighty brain teaser
Mini Crossword
Mini Crossword
Small grid, big challenge
Word Search
Word Search
Spot as many words as you can
Show More
Show Less

A second announcement was made in the second half confirming action had been taken, including arrests made.  

Hull City have admitted the charges.

($1 = 0.7405 pounds)

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement