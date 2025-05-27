Humbert star struck as PSG's Dembele cheers him on at Roland Garros

Ugo Humbert was stunned to see Paris St-Germain's Ousmane Dembele in the stands for his win over Christopher O'Connell in the first round at Roland Garros on Monday and said the French forward had brought him good luck.

After wrapping up the Ligue 1 title in April without losing a game and winning the French Cup last weekend, PSG will bid for their first Champions League crown on Saturday against Inter Milan in Munich.

Frenchman Humbert, 26, said he was touched to learn that Dembele had named him as one of his favourite players along with world number one Jannik Sinner.

"He's my favourite football player, and I love his personality," Humbert told reporters after his 7-5 6-3 7-6(3) win on Court 14. "He's playing an incredible season.

Subscribe to CNA's Recommended Read A single handpicked story that we think you shouldn't miss. Just one a day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

"I didn't realize at first that he was there. And I heard shouts: 'Ousmane, bring us the Champions League.' And I realized he was there.

"He stayed for the whole match and I got to meet him and he gave me a jersey, it is in my locker," the 22nd seed added.

"I was really happy to meet him and seeing him here, I'm sure that it's giving me good luck. For the (Champions League) final I will be in front of the TV with the jersey."

Humbert plays Briton Jacob Fearnley in the next round.

French 14th seed Arthur Fils said he would travel to Munich if he loses in the second round to Jaume Munar, and that he would request not to be given a late match on Saturday if he made it through.

"If unfortunately, I am no longer in the tournament on Saturday, I will be in Munich. If I am still in the tournament, I will go see Amelie Mauresmo (tournament director)," he said.