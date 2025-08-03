Hurdles queen McLaughlin-Levrone wins flat 400 at US trials

EUGENE, Oregon :Hurdles queen Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone stormed to victory in the 400 metres at the U.S. track and field trials on Saturday to book her spot at the World Athletics Championships, narrowly missing the American record in her weaker event.

The twice-Olympic champion, who elected to run the flat 400 rather than her signature 400m hurdles in a move that raised eyebrows, took the lead after the first 100m and never looked back to cross in a season's best 48.90 seconds, two tenths off the American record set by Sanya Richards-Ross in 2006.

"It just takes reps," McLaughlin-Levrone told reporters. "Everyone talks about the American record, of course, but that's going to come when it's going to come. I think this year and this event has taught me patience. I've learned a lot about myself and I've learned a lot about the 400."

Isabella Whittaker ran 49.59 for second, and Aaliyah Butler was third (49.91).

The 25-year-old McLaughlin-Levrone, the world record holder in the 400m hurdles, secured a spot in the 400m at the World Athletics Championships in September being hosted in Tokyo.

Jacory Patterson, who began the season without a sponsor and working for UPS, led from the gun to win the men's 400m in 44.16 and punch his ticket to the worlds, while Chris Bailey ran 44.43 for second and Khaleb McRae crossed third in 44.45.

"I'm waiting for somebody to pinch me," Patterson said. "It feels like a dream, hard to put into words."

Patterson's victory came amid a breakout season for the 25-year-old who spent the last year working overnight shifts for UPS, and training during the day. He won the Grand Slam meet in May in Miami in a speedy 43.98, which opened doors to other lucrative meets and led to a sponsorship deal with Nike.

"The work is still going to be put in, I'm not going to get comfortable or complacent, the goal remains the same, and that's to go to the worlds and medal," he said.

Paris Olympic champion Masai Russell pulled away from the field to win the women's 100m hurdles in 12.22, with Grace Stark second in 12.31 and Alaysha Johnson third (12.36).

Nikki Hiltz stormed past Sinclaire Johnson with 80 metres to go to win the women's 1,500m in 4:03.15, while Johnson crossed in 4:03.77 for second.

Jonah Koech outsprinted Ethan Strand and Cole Hocker to win the men's 1,500 in 3:30.17. Strand (3:30:25) and Hocker (3:30.37) took second and third respectively.

Reggie Jagers threw 66.85m to win the men's discus, while Chase Jackson won the women's shot put with a throw of 20.84m and Jasmine Moore leapt 14.68m to win the women's triple jump.