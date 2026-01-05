Jan 5 : ‌Poland's Hubert Hurkacz returned from a near seven-month injury layoff to stun German world number three Alexander Zverev 6-3 6-4 in the United Cup on Monday, before Iga Swiatek beat Eva Lys 3-6 6-3 6-4 ‌to secure the Group F ‌tie in Poland's favour.

Former Wimbledon semi-finalist Hurkacz had surgery for a right knee injury in July, shortly after withdrawing from the Grand Slam's 2025 edition.

The 28-year-old was nearly flawless in his comeback ‍contest, landing 21 aces and committing no double faults as he beat three-time Grand Slam finalist Zverev in an hour and 23 minutes in Sydney.

"It's ​been a while ‌since I've been competing, seven months. I've been going through difficult times with the ​team and it was very challenging," Hurkacz said.

"I was ⁠just trying to ‌cherish and enjoy every moment here on the ​court today."

Six-time Grand Slam winner Swiatek held her nerve and fought back from ‍a set down to beat Lys in the women's ⁠singles clash and seal the tie 2-0.

Poland will ​play Netherlands in their ‌last group match on Wednesday.

(Reporting ‍by ​Chiranjit Ojha in Bengaluru)