I wanted to stay at PSG, says Man City's Donnarumma

PARIS :Italy goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma said he had wanted to remain at European champions Paris St Germain before his transfer to Manchester City during the close season.

The 26-year-old, who joined PSG from AC Milan in 2021, was part of the side that claimed the French club’s first Champions League title last season and was asked at the Ballon d'Or awards ceremony on Monday if he had wanted to stay in Paris.

“Yes, when you go through so many positive things, when you spend a lot of time with great friends, it is difficult,” Donnarumma told reporters after being awarded the Yashin trophy for best goalkeeper of the season.

Donnarumma added he was now settled at City where he has signed a five-year contract, with British media reporting that City paid 30 million pounds ($40.54 million) for the keeper.

“But the truth is that I have found an extraordinary club (Manchester City), with extraordinary players, and they welcome me like a big family and that is important for me," he said.

“Change is difficult but at the base I had found (at PSG) really extraordinary supporters, extraordinary players, the staff, the coach, the sporting director, the president. That is why I had wanted to stay."

($1 = 0.7400 pounds)