I will lead through collaboration, says new IOC President Coventry

BERLIN :Kirsty Coventry, the newly elected president of the International Olympic Committee, emphasised collaboration with stakeholders as a key priority for her tenure, in remarks made on Thursday ahead of her official takeover next week.

Coventry, a former Olympic swimming champion from Zimbabwe and Africa's most decorated Olympian, was elected to the post in March, succeeding Thomas Bach. She will formally assume the role following Monday's handover ceremony in Lausanne.

"I like to collaborate, to be able to listen, hear everyone's opinions. I think it is very important," Coventry said during an online media roundtable.

"I also know I am the president and need to take decisions and that we need to move."

Subscribe to CNA's Recommended Read A single handpicked story that we think you shouldn't miss. Just one a day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

Coventry, 41, is the first woman and the first African to lead the IOC. Her approach is expected to differ from her predecessor's, as Bach was known for the rapid speed and volume of his decision-making and concentration of power.

Bach’s presidency was marked by wide-ranging reforms, including overhauling the Olympic bidding process, introducing new sports and reducing costs for host cities.

He also navigated challenges such as the COVID-19 pandemic, which delayed the Tokyo 2020 Olympics and led to a spectator-free Beijing 2022 Winter Games.

Coventry said the IOC would hold a two-day workshop for its members, starting on June 24, the day after the handover ceremony, as part of ongoing discussions with stakeholders on key issues.

"It was not about title or power," she said when asked about her decision to run for president. "Sometimes those things get in the way and make you focus on the wrong things."

Reflecting on her appointment, Coventry acknowledged the significance of her role as the first woman to lead the IOC.

"It is not something I have thought about a lot in terms of impact it can have," she said. "In the past days now, I have a much greater understanding of that importance."

The IOC generates annual revenues of several billion dollars and Coventry noted the "responsibility" that comes with leading the organisation.

"As we get closer to the 23rd, yes, it is an exciting day but a day with a lot of responsibility. I am very proud of the fact that we as members chose at this moment in time to elect the first female president," she added.