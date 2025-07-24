'I wish him all the best,' Hamilton says of old foe Horner

Logo
Formula One F1 - Belgian Grand Prix - Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, Stavelot, Belgium - July 24, 2025 Ferrari's Lewis Hamilton during a press conference ahead of the Belgian Grand Prix REUTERS/Yves Herman
FILE PHOTO: Formula One F1 - Austrian Grand Prix - Red Bull Ring, Spielberg, Austria - June 27, 2025 Red Bull team principal Christian Horner before practice REUTERS/Gintare Karpaviciute/File Photo
24 Jul 2025 10:11PM (Updated: 24 Jul 2025 10:24PM)
SPA-FRANCORCHAMPS, Belgium :Lewis Hamilton paid a measured tribute to old foe Christian Horner on Thursday as Formula One prepared for its first race in 20 years without the now-dismissed Red Bull team boss.

Horner had run Red Bull from 2005, two years before seven times F1 world champion Hamilton made his debut with McLaren, until this month.

During that time Red Bull became serial title winners, with Hamilton among the main contenders battling to beat them.

Hamilton told reporters ahead of the weekend's Belgian Grand Prix - his 369th race and first without Horner being around - that while the Briton's departure would not change anything in his life, it had been incredible to witness Red Bull's progress.

He recalled sitting in Horner's office while still competing in Formula Three and looking into his future options in F2 and beyond.

"I wouldn't say we hit it off from the get-go," said the 40-year-old.

"To see his progression and his career, I think it was clearly remarkable what he did with the team. With a huge group of amazing people. To really run an organisation that big and that well takes talent and skill.

"That's what he brought to the team. I wish him all the best."

Source: Reuters
