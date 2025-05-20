Logo
Ice hockey-Canada suffer first loss at worlds in shootout defeat by Finland
20 May 2025 06:58AM
Canada's perfect start to the men's World Championship came to an end when the pre-tournament favourites lost 2-1 to Finland in a penalty shootout on Monday after their preliminary round match ended 1-1 following overtime.

Both sides had already made the top four in Group A to qualify for the quarter-finals.

Finland goaltender Juuse Saros was in sensational form, and not only with his shootout saves, conceding one of 38 shots from the Canadians.

The opening goal fell to Canada in the second period, with Ryan O'Reilly scoring despite Finland holding the power play advantage, but Patrik Puistola's goal in the third period took the sides to overtime.

Kent Johnson was the only Canadian to beat Saros in the shootout while Puistola and Eeli Tolvanen netted for Finland.

Canada, 28-times champions who last won gold two years ago, are second in the group and can still snatch top spot when they take on leaders Sweden on Tuesday in their final preliminary round game, with the Swedes two points ahead.

Finland, who last won the gold medal in 2022 when they beat Canada in the final, are third in the standings, three points behind Canada. They play already-eliminated Slovakia on Tuesday.

Latvia are fourth, two points ahead of Austria, who they face in the final game.

In Group B, Czech Republic, Switzerland and the United States have already made the knockout stages. Denmark, co-hosts along with Sweden, will battle with Germany on Tuesday for fourth place with the sides level on nine points.

Source: Reuters
