Ice hockey-Czech coach MacLeod just happy to be at Games after cancer diagnosis

MILAN, Feb 4 : Carla MacLeod won two Olympic gold medals with Canada women's ice hockey team and is now leading the Czech Republic as coach at Milano Cortina, but not so long ago she thought she might not be here following her cancer diagnosis.

MacLeod announced in November that she had been diagnosed with breast cancer and was beginning treatment, yet she continued on in her two coaching roles, with the Czech women's team and PWHL side Ottawa Charge.

"I'm just grateful I'm here," MacLeod told reporters after Wednesday's training session.

"There was a time where I wasn't sure if I'd be able to get here. So to be here and be able to share it with my staff and my players, it's pretty darn special."

MacLeod explained how she has remained positive.

"I'm in an industry that's about playing hockey. That's a pretty good gig, and I've had it my whole life," she said.

"I'm pretty lucky. I think for me, the positivity just comes from the realisation of what I get to do for a living and what I've been so fortunate to do from a playing perspective and a coaching perspective."

POSITIVE ATTITUDE

MacLeod's health issues have also given her a new perspective.

"I've won medals, I've not won medals, and my life keeps going," MacLeod said.

"I think if you lose sight of that, it's like that saying, if you're nothing without the medal you're nothing with the medal. We just stay true to who we are as people.

"And then obviously I get a cancer diagnosis. It dials you in pretty quick as to what's going on in the world and in your own world.

"I'm not going to choose to expend my energy on being negative when I can have a chance to maybe enjoy it and be positive."

But there have been tougher days.

"This has been very challenging. There's been lots of tears and lots of uncertainty," she said.

"There's not anyone that gets diagnosed with cancer and is all rosy. I'm a person, but I'm surrounded by incredible people.

"Obviously, my family and friends being the number one, but my gosh, this hockey world engulfed me with pure love. But no, I'm a person. It's not easy."

MacLeod will take on her home country at the Games.

"Man, I was so privileged to play for Canada, and those are some of my best memories," MacLeod said.

"For me to be with the Czech Republic, I've said it from the outset. I'm on the right bench for me."

The Czechs face the U.S. on Thursday in their opening Group A match and play Switzerland and Finland before their final preliminary-round game against champions Canada on Monday.