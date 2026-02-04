Ice hockey-Four Finland women's hockey players down with stomach flu

MILAN, Feb 4 : Four members of Finland's women's Olympic ice hockey team have contracted stomach flu ahead of their opening match at the Milano Cortina Games, a spokesperson for the Finnish Ice Hockey Association told Reuters on Wednesday, with the athletes isolating as a precaution.

The illness caused the cancellation of Finland's training session on Wednesday afternoon at the Milano Rho Ice Hockey Arena, where they face champions Canada in their opening Group A game on Thursday.

"A small number of athletes from the same delegation have reported symptoms of illness," Games organisers said in a statement.

"They are being supported by Milano Cortina 2026 medical teams and, in line with established medical protocols, have been asked to isolate as a precaution while the nature of the illness is assessed.

Subscribe to CNA's Recommended Read A single handpicked story that we think you shouldn't miss. Just one a day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

"At this stage, and based on the information available to medical services, the cases are limited to athletes from a single delegation. No cases have been reported among athletes from other delegations."

Finland, who won bronze at the last two Olympics, will also meet the U.S., Czech Republic and Switzerland in the preliminary round.

The Finns named Michelle Karvinen as captain on Wednesday. The 35-year-old forward plays for Vancouver Goldeneyes in the Professional Women's Hockey League. Defenders Nelli Laitinen and Ronja Savolainen will serve as vice-captains.