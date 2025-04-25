Ice hockey-Judge declares mistrial in Canadian junior team sexual assault case

A judge has declared a mistrial in the case of five former members of Canada's world junior ice hockey team accused of sexually assaulting a woman in a hotel in 2018.

Superior Court Justice Maria Carroccia made the announcement on Friday, two days after the trial had begun, informing jurors they were being discharged.

No reason for the mistrial was reported due to a legal ban against publicising trial proceedings that take place without the jury present.

Michael McLeod, Dillon Dube, Cal Foote, Carter Hart and Alex Formenton each faces one count of sexual assault. McLeod faces an additional count of being a party to an offence. They have all pleaded not guilty.

The charges stem from an encounter at a hotel room in the Canadian city of London in June 2018 following a Hockey Canada gala to celebrate their world junior championship victory earlier that year.

The judge's ruling means a new trial will be held, with jury selection beginning on Friday.