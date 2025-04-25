Logo
Sport

Ice hockey-Judge declares mistrial in Canadian junior team sexual assault case
Ice hockey-Judge declares mistrial in Canadian junior team sexual assault case

FILE PHOTO: Michael McLeod, one of five teammates on Canada's 2018 gold medal-winning world junior hockey team charged with sexually assaulting a woman in a hotel room, leaves the Superior Court of Justice in London, Ontario, Canada April 22, 2025. REUTERS/Brett Gundlock/File Photo
FILE PHOTO: Dillon Dube, one of five teammates on Canada's 2018 gold medal-winning world junior hockey team charged with sexually assaulting a woman in a hotel room, leaves the Superior Court of Justice in London, Ontario, Canada April 22, 2025. REUTERS/Brett Gundlock/File Photo
FILE PHOTO: Cal Foote, enters the Court House, as a trial against five teammates on Canada's 2018 gold medal-winning world junior hockey team, charged with sexually assaulting a woman in a hotel room, begins at the Superior Court of Justice in London, Ontario, Canada April 22, 2025. REUTERS/Brett Gundlock/File Photo
FILE PHOTO: Carter Hart, one of five teammates on Canada's 2018 gold medal-winning world junior hockey team charged with sexually assaulting a woman in a hotel room, leaves the Superior Court of Justice in London, Ontario, Canada April 22, 2025. REUTERS/Brett Gundlock/File Photo
FILE PHOTO: Alex Formenton (C), one of five teammates on Canada's 2018 gold medal-winning world junior hockey team charged with sexually assaulting a woman in a hotel room, leaves the Superior Court of Justice in London, Ontario, Canada April 22, 2025. REUTERS/Brett Gundlock/File Photo
25 Apr 2025 11:40PM
A judge has declared a mistrial in the case of five former members of Canada's world junior ice hockey team accused of sexually assaulting a woman in a hotel in 2018.

Superior Court Justice Maria Carroccia made the announcement on Friday, two days after the trial had begun, informing jurors they were being discharged.

No reason for the mistrial was reported due to a legal ban against publicising trial proceedings that take place without the jury present.

Michael McLeod, Dillon Dube, Cal Foote, Carter Hart and Alex Formenton each faces one count of sexual assault. McLeod faces an additional count of being a party to an offence. They have all pleaded not guilty.

The charges stem from an encounter at a hotel room in the Canadian city of London in June 2018 following a Hockey Canada gala to celebrate their world junior championship victory earlier that year.

The judge's ruling means a new trial will be held, with jury selection beginning on Friday.

Source: Reuters
