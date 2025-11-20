Ice hockey-Neck guards mandatory for players at 2026 Winter Olympics

The International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) will make neck guards mandatory for players at the 2026 Milano Cortina Winter Olympics, a spokesperson for the governing body told Reuters on Thursday.

The decision follows the death of Nottingham Panthers forward Adam Johnson in October 2023, after his neck was cut by a skate blade of another player during a league game.

The sport's governing authority mandated the use of neck guards in all its competitions in December 2023, extending an existing rule for under-18 and under-20 tournaments.

However, a date for adoption at the senior level was not determined due to concerns over equipment supply.

In June, Canadian platform Daily Faceoff said the National Hockey League (NHL) would make neck guards mandatory for players joining the league from the 2026-27 season.

Players with NHL games before that will not be mandated to wear the protective gear, it added.

The ice hockey competition at Milano Cortina will run from February 5 to February 22.