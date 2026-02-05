Ice hockey-Sweden beat Germany 4-1 in women's opener

MILAN, Feb 5 : Sweden came from behind to beat Germany 4-1 and kick off the women's Olympic ice hockey action in their Group B game on Thursday at Milano Rho Ice Hockey Arena where Lina Ljungblom scored twice to get them off to a perfect start.

The 5,800-capacity venue had plenty of empty seats, but the Swedish and German fans brought the noise and colour. After all the concern over ice conditions and whether the arenas would be ready in time, the first puck drop of Milano Cortina arrived.

Germany, making their first appearance since 2014, more than held their own in an opening period where they were outshot 14 to six and took the lead after eight and a half minutes with a power play goal.

Katarina Jobst-Smith sent a powerful slaphot from just inside the blue line which sailed past the Swedish goaltender and ricocheted off the post into the roof of the net.

Subscribe to CNA's Recommended Read A single handpicked story that we think you shouldn't miss. Just one a day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

Sweden failed to take advantage of two power plays, coming either side of Germany's goal, but equalised in the 12th minute after a scramble in the crease where Ljungblom forced the puck over the line and they never looked back.

"It's my first Olympic goal so that's huge and my first goal for the season too," Ljungblom told reporters. "So obviously I'm really happy about it. I almost forgot how it is to score."

Ljungblom netted again in the eighth minute of the second period on a power play and Sweden made another power play count late in the period, Mira Jungaker scoring in the final minute.

Sweden's Thea Johansson wrapped up the victory in the 12th minute of the final period, getting on the end of an impressive assist from out wide by Hilda Svensson.

SWEDEN CHASING THIRD PODIUM FINISH

Sweden are seeking a third podium finish but their last medal dates back 20 years when Italy also hosted the Games and the Swedes upset the Canada-U.S. dominance of the Olympic finals by taking silver behind the Canadians.

The Swedes and Germany are favourites to emerge from Group B, but the Swedes will now fancy their chances of topping the standings.

"We wanted to win this game, especially against Germany. We know it's a tough team to play against," Ljungblom added.

"We want to win this group, it's a good start for us."

The top three in Group B make the quarter-finals. Italy face France on Thursday at the Santagiulia arena, while Japan, the other team in the section, open against the French on Friday.

All five countries in Group A advance to the last eight. Placings in the group decide their seeding for the next round.

The U.S. play Czech Republic on Thursday but defending champions Canada's match was postponed to February 12 due to a stomach bug in the Finland team. The Swiss are also in Group A.