Ikitau returns as Australia move Suaalii to wing

LONDON, Nov 6 : Australia have restored Len Ikitau to their team and shifted the dangerous Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii out onto the wing in one of four changes for Sunday's Nations Championship clash against England at Twickenham.

• Suaalii played at centre in the Wallabies' last outing against New Zealand in Sydney last month but is on the right wing for Sunday's test with Ikitau back after missing the Bledisloe Cup clash after following concussion protocols

• Fraser McReight will earn his 50th cap and start at openside flank, with Rob Valetini dropped to the bench and Jeremy Williams being switched from lock to blindside flanker

• Josh Canham, who was a replacement in the 43-21 loss to the All Blacks on October 17, will start at lock alongside Lukhan Salakaia-Loto

• The two changes in the front row have Angus Bell back as starting loosehead prop alongside hooker Billy Pollard, with Josh Nasser and Aidan Ross dropped from the starting lineup

• There is no place in the matchday squad for 37-year-old utility back Kurtley Beale, who last played test rugby five years ago and was a shock selection for the month-long trip to Britain

Team: 15-Tom Wright, 14-Max Jorgensen, 13-Isaac Henry, 12-Len Ikitau, 11-Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii, 10-Declan Meredith, 9-Ryan Lonergan, 8-Harry Wilson (captain), 7-Fraser McReight, 6-Jeremy Williams, 5-Lukhan Salakaia-Loto, 4-Josh Canham, 3-Allan Alaalatoa, 2-Billy Pollard, 1-Angus Bell

Replacements: 16-Josh Nasser, 17-Isaac Kailea, 18-Taniela Tupou, 19-Rob Valetini, 20-Carlo Tizzano, 21-Tate McDermott, 22-Ben Donaldson, 23-Filipo Daugunu