'I'll sleep like a baby': Emotional Kohli fulfils 17-year dream with IPL triumph

AHMEDABAD, India :Virat Kohli's carefully crafted image of a snarling warrior melted away as the 36-year-old was reduced to an emotional wreck after Royal Challengers Bengaluru ended their 17-season wait for a maiden Indian Premier League (IPL) title on Tuesday.

Bengaluru were effectively assured of victory in the final against Punjab Kings in Ahmedabad after Josh Hazlewood began the final over with two dot balls.

As the broadcasters' camera panned, it caught a teary-eyed Kohli covering his mouth with cupped hands in disbelief.

As Bengaluru sealed a six-run victory, Kohli hunched over the turf and punched it in delight before being mobbed by teammates.

"It's been 18 long years," an emotional Kohli, still with bloodshot eyes, told the broadcasters.

"I've given this team my youth, my prime and my experience, and I've tried to win this every season...

"To finally have this moment come true, it's an unbelievable feeling. I never thought this day would come. I was overcome with emotions as soon as the last ball was bowled."

Kohli has been with Bengaluru since the inaugural edition of the league in 2008, including nine seasons as captain of a franchise that made the finals in 2009, 2011 and 2016 but lost on all three occasions.

The relief was palpable as he hugged former Bengaluru teammate AB de Villiers.

"I've stayed loyal to this team no matter what," Kohli said.

"I've had moments when I thought otherwise, but I stuck to this team. I stood behind them and they stood behind me.

"I always dreamt of winning it with them, and this is far more special than winning it with anyone else...

"This is the team I'm going to play for till the last day in IPL."

Kohli has won multiple World Cups with India but the IPL had remained an unticked box, until Tuesday.

"I'm someone that wants to win the big tournaments, the big moments, and this one was missing. Tonight, I'm going to sleep like a baby," he said.

"There is an end date to our career. By the time that I hang up my boots, I want to sit at home and say 'I gave it everything I had'."