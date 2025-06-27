Impressive City show title credentials with Juve demolition

ORLANDO, Florida :Manchester City produced an impressive display to thrash Juventus 5-2 and underline their title credentials at the Club World Cup on Thursday.

The only team to advance into the last 16 with three victories, they showed intent and great finishing to top Group G, exposing Juve's defensive fragility in searing heat in Orlando.

The game also saw Rodri make his first start for City since September, playing 67 minutes.

WHY IT'S IMPORTANT

By finishing top of their group, City will likely avoid a last-16 clash against Real Madrid, who will clinch Group H if they beat RB Salzburg later on Thursday.

Juve will probably have to face the 15-times European champions, who are expected to welcome back France forward Kylian Mbappe following a bout of illness.

KEY QUOTES

Juventus coach Igor Tudor: "They were better. Better team. They controlled. It was difficult to play. Then we wanted to change a little bit to the team. It was not easy to make pressing this way. They were much better."

Juventus goalscorer Teun Koopmeiners: "They had a lot of touches on the ball. First half, we stayed a little too low. When we recovered the ball it was quite difficult to come out.

Second half, they were stronger than us and they scored a couple of goals. We need to learn from it."

Manchester City coach Pep Guardiola: "I liked the way we did it. It has been a long time since we had a performance like this on and off the ball. The players were committed and we are happy to beat a top side.

"This is just one game, but I think the players felt again what it was like to be a good team. The belief always comes from your performances, not your past."

Guardiola on Rodri's return to the starting lineup: "We have missed him a lot. He knows exactly what he has to do with the ball, and his personality. I didn't expect him to play as many minutes. He will be ready for the next one."