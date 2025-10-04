India beat West Indies by innings and 140 runs in opening test

India beat West Indies by an innings and 140 runs on day three of the opening test of the two-match series in Ahmedabad on Saturday.

West Indies, who made 162 in the first innings, were bundled out for 146 in the second by India, who declared their first innings on 448-5.

Alick Athanaze (38) and Justin Greaves (25) offered some brief resistance but India never took their foot off the gas.

Ravindra Jadeja followed his hundred with 4-54 with the ball.

The second and final test is scheduled in New Delhi from October 10.