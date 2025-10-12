Logo
India bowl out West Indies for 248 and enforce follow-on
Cricket - Third Test - England v West Indies - Edgbaston Cricket Ground, Birmingham, Britain - July 27, 2024 West Indies' Alick Athanaze in action Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Couldridge

12 Oct 2025 03:49PM
NEW DELHI :West Indies were all out for 248 in reply to India's first innings total of 518-5 declared, conceding a lead of 270 on day three of the second and final test on Sunday.

Alick Athanaze (41), Shai Hope (36) and Tagenarine Chanderpaul (34) got starts but could not convert them into big knocks.

Spinners Kuldeep Yadav claimed 5-82 while Ravindra Jadeja (3-46) also impressed with the ball for India, who are chasing a 2-0 series sweep.

West Indies will come out to bat again after India decided to enforce follow-on.

Source: Reuters
