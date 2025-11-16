Logo
India captain Gill out of South Africa test with neck injury
Cricket - International Test Match Series - Fifth Test - England v India - Kia Oval, London, Britain - August 4, 2025 India's Shubman Gill before the start of play Action Images via Reuters/Paul Childs

16 Nov 2025 12:20PM (Updated: 16 Nov 2025 12:31PM)
KOLKATA, India :India captain Shubman Gill will not take any further part in the ongoing opening test against South Africa after he was forced to retire hurt with a neck injury in the first innings, the Indian cricket board (BCCI) said on Sunday.

Gill hit a four before walking off the field rubbing his neck and did not bat again as India posted 189 in reply to South Africa's first innings total of 159.

He was subsequently taken to a hospital and was under observation, the BCCI said.

"He will take no further part in the test match. He will continue to be monitored by the BCCI medical team," the BCCI said, without clarifying if Gill would be fit to play the second test in Guwahati beginning on November 22.

Source: Reuters
