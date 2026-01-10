India captain Gill targets New Zealand ODI series after injury woes

Jan 10 : India captain ‌Shubman Gill, sidelined for much of the last two months with injury concerns, has his sights on the three-match one-day international series against New Zealand as part of preparations for next year's 50-over World Cup.

Gill, 26, who was named India's 50-overs captain in October last year, has largely been out of action since mid-November following a neck injury during the test series against South Africa.

Since then, he has only played three Twenty20 internationals against South Africa.

"Obviously, never easy, whenever you get injured, watching your team play and you feel like you are missing out on ‌all those games," Gill told reporters on Saturday.

"When you have just been named the ‌captain, there are so many things that you want to do and when you set out, it's definitely very frustrating.

"But at the same time, you just have to focus on what are the things that you need to do in that moment and kind of build on that."

India will play New Zealand in the first ODI of the three-match series on Sunday in Vadodara. Gill emphasised the importance of using the series to evaluate players ahead of next year's World Cup.

"In any series that we play, ‍I think there is an aim or a goal behind it, keeping the World Cup in mind, so in all the series that we play, it's very important to see the players, where and in which condition they can help us," he said.

India's stalwarts Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma will be back in action after more than a month's break from international cricket and Gill banked on ​their experience, calling their presence invaluable.

"One is the ‌greatest opener of all time in ODIs and Virat bhai (brother) is one of the greatest ODI batters ever, so definitely when you have these two people in your team, it makes your life a lot more easier," ​Gill said.

Kohli, with 53 centuries, holds the record for the most hundreds in ODI history and, along with Sharma, is among the top ⁠10 all-time ODI run-scorers.

T20 WORLD CUP SNUB

While India are ‌preparing for the one-day series, the bigger buzz is about the Twenty20 World Cup from February 7 to March 8 in ​India and Sri Lanka. Gill, however, could not find a place in India's 15-member squad.

Opener Gill, who has gone 18 innings in T20 Internationals without a 50 and missed the last two matches against South Africa ‍with a foot injury last month, was replaced by Sanju Samson in the World Cup squad.

"I respect the selectors' decision. All the ⁠best to the team for the T20 World Cup. I am where I have to be and whatever is written in my destiny, no one ​can take that from me," Gill ‌said.

"A player always believes he will try his best for the country, and the selectors have taken ‍their ​decision."