India close on victory despite Campbell and Hope centuries

NEW DELHI :India remained on course for victory in the second and final test against West Indies despite hundreds by John Campbell and Shai Hope in an improved batting display by the visitors on Monday.

Beaten inside three days in the series opener in Ahmedabad, West Indies were made to follow on in Delhi after being bowled out for 248 replying to India's 518-5 declared.

Campbell (115) and Hope (103) combined in a 177-run partnership for the third wicket to avoid a second successive innings defeat but India remained on course for a series sweep.

West Indies were 361-9 at tea, only 91 runs ahead, after last-wicket pair Justin Greaves (35) and Jayden Seales (18) defied India in the extended afternoon session.

Earlier, Campbell survived an anxious moment before reaching his maiden test hundred after being given out lbw to Ravindra Jadeja.

The batter reviewed the decision, which was overturned after replays confirmed he had edged the ball before it hit his pad.

Campbell struck the left-arm spinner for a six to bring up his hundred in style.

Jadeja returned to trap Campbell lbw, ending the opener's patient knock which included three sixes and 12 fours.

Hope's composed knock ended when he chopped a Mohammed Siraj delivery onto his stumps.

Spinner Kuldeep Yadav produced a three-wicket burst to rattle West Indies, dismissing Roston Chase (40) and Khary Pierre in the same over.

India's pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah claimed two lower-order wickets on a pitch which offered little assistance to the seamers.