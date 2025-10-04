India on course for big win after West Indies top order wilts

India declared their first innings on 448-5 and then reduced West Indies to 66-5 to inch towards a comprehensive victory on day three of the opening test between the two sides in Ahmedabad on Saturday.

West Indies still trail India by 220 runs at the lunch break with Alick Athanaze (27) and Justin Greaves (10) set to resume their battle to avoid an innings defeat.

Earlier, having bundled out West Indies for 162 in their first innings, India decided a lead of 286 was good enough and declared their innings on their overnight score.

For the second time in the match, the West Indies top order wilted almost on cue against India's incisive bowling backed by their sharp catching.

Nitish Kumar Reddy, manning square leg, flew to his left to take a stunning catch after Tagnarine Chanderpaul had pulled Mohammed Siraj.

Ravindra Jadeja, who struck a hundred on Friday, dealt back-to-back blows to rattle the tourists.

John Campbell lunged forward and guided a Jadeja delivery into Sai Sudharsan's waiting hands at short leg, while Brandon King perished in the slip where KL Rahul took a smart, low catch.

Left-arm wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav uprooted rival captain Roston Chase's off-stump to reduce West Indies to 35-4.

Jadeja picked up his third wicket when Yashasvi Jaiswal dived forward at backward point to take a smart catch and send back Shai Hope.