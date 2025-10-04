India crush West Indies by innings and 140 runs

India cruised to victory over West Indies by an innings and 140 runs within three days of the opening test in Ahmedabad on Saturday to take a 1-0 lead in the two-match series.

The hosts were always in the ascendancy after bundling out West Indies for 162 in the their first innings at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

India racked up 448-5 before declaring their first innings, riding hundreds by opener KL Rahul and middle order batters Dhruv Jurel and Ravindra Jadeja.

Jadeja (4-54) then led India's superb bowling, aided by a catching masterclass, as they skittled out West Indies for 146 to secure a comfortable win ahead of the second in New Delhi from October 10.

Jadeja was adjudged player-of-the-match while seamer Mohammed Siraj finished with seven wickets in the match.

SPIN OPTIONS

Captain Shubman Gill said with Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav and Washington Sundar at his disposal, he was spoilt for choice.

"When you've got quality spinners like them, it's difficult to rotate them," he said.

"It's good to have too many options rather than not having options...That's the fun of playing in India."

"You know there will always be someone who will be out there, ready to get the job done for the team. The entire team and the young team came out with flying colours."

Earlier, India decided a lead of 286 was good enough and declared on their overnight score.

For the second time in the match, the West Indies top order wilted almost against India's incisive bowling backed by their sharp catching.

Nitish Kumar Reddy, manning square leg, flew to his left to take a stunning catch after Tagnarine Chanderpaul had pulled Siraj.

Jadeja then dealt back-to-back blows to rattle the touring side.

John Campbell lunged forward and guided a delivery into Sai Sudharsan's hands at short leg, while Brandon King perished when KL Rahul took a smart, low catch at slip.

Left-arm wrist-spinner Kuldeep uprooted rival captain Roston Chase's off-stump to reduce West Indies to 35-4.

Jadeja picked up his third wicket when Yashasvi Jaiswal dived forward at backward point to take a good catch to send back Shai Hope.

Jayden Seales (22) produced an entertaining cameo but it was not enough for West Indies to avoid an innings defeat.

"When you win the toss and get bowled out for 160-odd it is tough to come back from that," Chase said.

"Not the performance we were looking for. We have to bat better especially in India.

"You have to put a big first-innings total on the board especially with the ball spinning, and pitch deteriorating...I think that's something we need to look at."