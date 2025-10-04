Logo
Logo

Sport

India declare first innings at 448-5 against struggling West Indies
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Sport

India declare first innings at 448-5 against struggling West Indies

India declare first innings at 448-5 against struggling West Indies

Cricket - International Test Match Series - Fifth Test - England v India - Kia Oval, London, Britain - August 1, 2025 India's KL Rahul in action Action Images via Reuters/Paul Childs

04 Oct 2025 12:10PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

India have declared their first innings on their overnight score of 448 for five against West Indies, who will come out to bat for the second time trailing their hosts by 286 runs on day three of the opening test on Saturday.

Having bundled out West Indies for 162 in the first innings, India rode hundreds by opener KL Rahul and middle order batters Dhruv Jurel and Ravindra Jadeja to consolidate their position in the contest.

West Indies will need an extraordinary effort to try and take the match into its fourth day.

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement