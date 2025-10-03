India flatten West Indies after tons by Rahul, Jurel and Jadeja

(fixes spelling of Jayden in paragraph five)

India racked up 448 for five after opener KL Rahul and middle-order batters Dhruv Jurel and Ravindra Jadeja struck hundreds to flatten West Indies and put the hosts in charge of the opening test in Ahmedabad on Friday.

Jurel's 125 was his maiden test hundred as he and Jadeja combined in a 206-run stand for the fifth wicket to help India finish day two with a chunky first innings lead of 286.

Jadeja, who hit five sixes in his fluent knock, will resume on 104 on Saturday with Washington Sundar on nine at the other end.

Subscribe to CNA's Recommended Read A single handpicked story that we think you shouldn't miss. Just one a day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

India had bundled out West Indies for 162 on Thursday and hit the accelerator when Shubman Gill (50) and Rahul (100) resumed on day two.

Rahul edged Jayden Seales but the ball sneaked through the gap between the wicket-keeper and first slip to reach the boundary.

Gill charged against Justin Greaves and played a wristy flick over mid-wicket for a four and pulled Johann Layne in the next over for another.

The right-hander hit debutant spinner Khary Pierre for two fours in the same over to put India into the lead en route to a fluent 50.

The India captain then frittered away the start when he was caught in the slip off Roston Chase after playing an ill-advised reverse sweep.

Rahul took a single off Chase to bring up his hundred but the second session got off to a frenetic start that began with his dismissal followed by a flurry of boundaries.

RAHUL FALLS TO WARRICAN DELIVERY

Rahul fell in the first over after play resumed spooning a tossed-up Jomel Warrican delivery to Justin Greaves at short extra-cover.

Jurel pulled Chase for a six to put the pressure back on the visitors and then Jadeja took over.

The all-rounder targeted Warrican and hit the left-arm spinner for two sixes in an over as he raised 108 runs with Jurel by the tea break.

Pierre got his maiden test wicket in the final session when he had Jurel caught behind.

Jadeja took a single off Warrican to bring up his sixth test hundred, which was followed by the India vice-captain's trademark bat-swirling celebration.

Opener Rahul said performing well on the tour of England earlier this year gave him confidence.

"Really enjoying my batting playing in different conditions," the elegant right-hander said.

"England was fun. Obviously, getting runs there gives you a lot of confidence, and coming into this game with some runs behind me helped.

"Just feeling fresher after a longish break after that series and really enjoyed being back."