Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

India need 252 to win Champions Trophy
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Sport

India need 252 to win Champions Trophy

India need 252 to win Champions Trophy
Cricket - ICC Men's Champions Trophy - Final - India v New Zealand - Dubai International Stadium, Dubai, United Arab Emirates - March 9, 2025 New Zealand's Daryl Mitchell walks back to the pavilion after losing his wicket, caught out by India's Rohit Sharma off the bowling of Mohammed Shami REUTERS/Satish Kumar
India need 252 to win Champions Trophy
Cricket - ICC Men's Champions Trophy - Final - India v New Zealand - Dubai International Stadium, Dubai, United Arab Emirates - March 9, 2025 New Zealand's Michael Bracewell in action REUTERS/Satish Kumar
India need 252 to win Champions Trophy
Cricket - ICC Men's Champions Trophy - Final - India v New Zealand - Dubai International Stadium, Dubai, United Arab Emirates - March 9, 2025 New Zealand's Michael Bracewell in action REUTERS/Satish Kumar
09 Mar 2025 08:57PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

DUBAI : New Zealand set India a victory target of 252 in the Champions Trophy final at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday.

Daryl Mitchell made 63 and Michael Bracewell contributed an unbeaten 53 down the order to help New Zealand post a competitive 251-7 after electing to bat.

India's four-pronged spin attack kept the run rate in check but they did not get enough support from the fielders, who dropped four catches.

India beat New Zealand in a group match and are unbeaten in the tournament.

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement