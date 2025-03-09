India need 252 to win Champions Trophy

DUBAI : New Zealand set India a victory target of 252 in the Champions Trophy final at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday.

Daryl Mitchell made 63 and Michael Bracewell contributed an unbeaten 53 down the order to help New Zealand post a competitive 251-7 after electing to bat.

India's four-pronged spin attack kept the run rate in check but they did not get enough support from the fielders, who dropped four catches.

India beat New Zealand in a group match and are unbeaten in the tournament.