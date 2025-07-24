India sets house in order, targets doping menace to boost 2036 bid

NEW DELHI :The usually fractious Indian Olympic Association (IOA) put on a united front and declared a war against doping on Thursday to boost the country's bid to host the 2036 Games in the western Indian city of Ahmedabad.

The world's most populous nation, which staged the 2010 Commonwealth Games in its capital New Delhi, has confirmed bidding for the 2036 edition of "the greatest show on earth".

Indonesia, Turkey, and Chile are also bidding for the 2036 Olympics, and Qatar on Tuesday became the latest country to show interest in hosting the Games.

An Indian delegation visited the International Olympic Committee (IOC) headquarters in Lausanne this month and media reports said the IOA was told to put its house in order and address the threat of doping.

IOA President P.T. Usha spoke to media on Thursday, accompanied by several executive council members, who discussed a no-confidence motion to oust her last year.

"What came out (in the media) was probably exaggerated," executive council member Harpal Singh told reporters.

"In the interest of the nation, we have resolved all those minor differences within ourselves.

"I assure you that going forward, we will strongly stand united and bid for the 2036 Olympic Games."

The IOA has decided to address the country's dismal doping record in recent years.

Rohit Rajpal, another IOA executive council member, said India had made "significant strides" but an "organised racket" stood in the way of cleaning up sports.

"All these areas are going to be attacked by all of us in a very aggressive manner, and hopefully we'll have a free-and-fair sport," Rajpal said after announcing a new anti-doping education programme.

IOA chief executive Raghuram Iyer was upbeat about India's chances of getting the 2036 Games.

"We are in the stage of continuous dialogue with the IOC," said Iyer. "It's a lot about sustainability, athlete-centric work and the legacy that you're going to leave."

With new IOC President Kirsty Coventry pausing the venue selection process, Iyer is expecting more countries to enter the race to host the 2036 Games.

"I think in the next couple of years is when we will really get to know which direction it is going to," Iyer said.

"It was a very positive meeting with the IOC top brass. The follow-up would be, at some point in time, they would look at coming down to India very soon."

India is also bidding to host the Commonwealth Games again in 2030.

(Editing by Ed Osmond)