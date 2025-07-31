India withdraw from semi-final against Pakistan in veterans' tournament

India have withdrawn from a semi-final clash with Pakistan in a tournament featuring retired players amid tension between the nuclear-armed neighbours, organisers of the World Championship of Legends (WCL) said on Wednesday.

A group match between the two teams was also called off earlier this month in the veterans' competition sanctioned by the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB).

Tickets will be refunded for the semi-final match which was scheduled to take place in Birmingham on Thursday, WCL organisers said in a statement on Instagram, adding that Pakistan will advance to the final.

India and Pakistan, who have not played bilateral cricket since 2013, are set to face off in the Asia Cup on September 14.