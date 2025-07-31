Logo
Logo

Sport

India withdraw from semi-final against Pakistan in veterans' tournament
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Sport

India withdraw from semi-final against Pakistan in veterans' tournament

India withdraw from semi-final against Pakistan in veterans' tournament

Cricket - ICC T20 World Cup 2024 - Group A - India v Pakistan - Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, New York, United States - June 9, 2024 India's Rohit Sharma looks dejected as he walks off the pitch past team mate Axar Patel after being caught by Pakistan's Haris Rauf off the bowling of Shaheen Shah Afridi REUTERS/Andrew Kelly/ File Photo

31 Jul 2025 03:20AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

India have withdrawn from a semi-final clash with Pakistan in a tournament featuring retired players amid tension between the nuclear-armed neighbours, organisers of the World Championship of Legends (WCL) said on Wednesday.

A group match between the two teams was also called off earlier this month in the veterans' competition sanctioned by the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB).

Tickets will be refunded for the semi-final match which was scheduled to take place in Birmingham on Thursday, WCL organisers said in a statement on Instagram, adding that Pakistan will advance to the final.

India and Pakistan, who have not played bilateral cricket since 2013, are set to face off in the Asia Cup on September 14.

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement