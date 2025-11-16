India wobble in chase after Bavuma defiance

KOLKATA, India :India lost both the openers early in their pursuit for a victory target of 124 on day three of the low-scoring opening test against South Africa at Eden Gardens on Sunday.
The hosts were on a precarious 10 for two at the lunch break with Washington Sundar (five) and Dhruv Jurel (four) in the middle and a tricky chase on the cards.
Earlier, Temba Bavuma dragged South Africa back into the contest with an innings of tremendous grit.
Having conceded a first innings lead of 30, South Africa resumed day three on a precarious 93-7 with the onus on Bavuma to give his bowlers some runs to defend.
Bavuma replied with a heroic unbeaten 55 - the only fifty by any batter on a minefield of a pitch where inconsistent bounce and spin made life difficult for the shot-makers.
Corbin Bosch produced a defiant 25 but once Jasprit Bumrah pegged back his off stump, South Africa's tail promptly caved in.
Bavuma was left stranded after a 136-ball defiance, which contained four boundaries and plenty of determination.
Chasing a small total to win, India were already short of a batter as skipper Shubman Gill was deemed unfit to bat in the second innings having to retire hurt on Saturday with a neck injury.
To make it worse, Marco Jansen claimed two wickets in his first seven deliveries to leave India reeling.
Yashasvi Jaiswal fell for a four-ball duck while opening partner KL Rahul made one before he too perished caught behind.