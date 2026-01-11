Logo
Logo

Sport

India's Pant ruled out of New Zealand ODI series
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Sport

India's Pant ruled out of New Zealand ODI series

India's Pant ruled out of New Zealand ODI series

Cricket - International Test Match Series - Fourth Test - England v India - Old Trafford Cricket Ground, Manchester, Britain - July 24, 2025 India's Rishabh Pant in action Action Images via Reuters/Lee Smith

11 Jan 2026 03:11PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Jan 11 : ‌India wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant has been ruled out of the three-match one-day international (ODI) series against New Zealand after suffering an abdominal injury during a training session, the Indian cricket board (BCCI) said on Sunday ahead of the first ‌game in Vadodara.

The selection committee named ‌Dhruv Jurel as Pant's replacement, the board said, adding he had already linked up with the Indian squad.

"Wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant felt a sudden onset discomfort in his right lateral abdominal area while batting in the ‍nets during India’s practice session on Saturday afternoon at the BCA Stadium, Vadodara," the BCCI said in a statement.

"He was taken for MRI scans immediately and ​the BCCI Medical Team ‌had a detailed discussion with an expert on his clinical and radiological findings.

"Pant has ​been diagnosed with a side strain (Oblique Muscle Tear) and is ⁠subsequently ruled out of ‌the ODI Series."

After the ODI series ends on ​January 18, India and New Zealand will also play five T20 Internationals this month, ‍before the start of the Twenty20 World Cup scheduled ⁠from February 7 to March 8 across eight venues in ​India and Sri ‌Lanka.

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement