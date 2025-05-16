Infantino says 'every idea is a good idea' after suggestion of 64-team 2030 World Cup

ASUNCION : FIFA President Gianni Infantino appeared on Thursday to give some support to South American confederation CONMEBOL's idea of having 64 teams in the 2030 World Cup, saying that "every idea is a good idea" and should be reviewed.

In his inaugural address at the 75th FIFA Congress in Paraguay, CONMEBOL President Alejandro Dominguez said all member associations should think creatively to ensure no one is left out of the tournament, which will celebrate the 100th anniversary of the first World Cup, hosted and won by Uruguay.

"The 100-year celebration will be something special. And I want to underline the words of Alejandro (Dominguez) in this speech. He told all of us to think on how we can really celebrate it in the way it deserves to be celebrated. So every idea is a good idea," Infantino said in his closing remarks.

The 2026 World Cup, which will be played next year in the United States, Mexico, and Canada, has been expanded to 48 teams. CONMEBOL wants the next World Cup, which will be played in Spain, Portugal, and Morocco and also include matches in Uruguay, Argentina, and Paraguay, to have 64 teams.

After the Congress, CONCACAF President Victor Montagliani reiterated his disagreement.

"I've already made a comment on that, no it's not a great idea, and you know, I think that we haven't even kicked the ball for 48 (in 2026), and I think, obviously they can study all they want, but it just doesn't feel right," Montagliani told reporters.

(Editing by Christian Radnedge)