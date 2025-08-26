Logo
Ingebrigtsen misses Zurich test before World Championships
FILE PHOTO: Athletics - World Athletics Indoor Championships - Nanjing Youth Olympic Sports Park, Nanjing, China - March 23, 2025 Norway's Jakob Ingebrigtsen in action during the men's 1500m final REUTERS/Dylan Martinez/File Photo

26 Aug 2025 12:34AM
Olympic 5,000 metres champion Jakob Ingebrigtsen will miss this week's Diamond League meeting in Switzerland, his management confirmed on Monday.

The Norwegian 24-year-old has sat out the entire outdoor season with an Achilles injury and was barred from competing in Zurich due to his lack of participation earlier in the campaign.

"It wasn’t Jakob who held back this time. He would gladly have competed, but the rules didn’t allow it, unfortunately,” his press advisor Espen Skoland told Norwegian newspaper VG on Monday.

Ingebrigtsen's absence leaves the Norwegian without a true test against his fiercest rivals before the World Championships in Tokyo in September, where he is set to compete.

Source: Reuters
