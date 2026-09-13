Ingebrigtsen pulls out of Ultimate Championship 1,500m, delaying Kerr showdown

BUDAPEST, Sept 12 : Norway's Jakob Ingebrigtsen has withdrawn from Sunday's 1,500 metres at the World Athletics Ultimate Championship, postponing a long-awaited showdown with arch-rival Josh Kerr.

Ingebrigtsen, who won the men's 5,000m title on Friday at the lucrative new event, said he was unwilling to risk racing twice in three days as he continues his comeback from Achilles surgery in February.

The 25-year-old, a two-time Olympic gold medallist, returned to competition only last month after an absence of almost a year due to injury.

"Unfortunately I'm not in a position to go in back-to-back races," Ingebrigtsen said in a video posted on Instagram on Saturday.

"I would love for it to be different, and to be sharper in terms of recovery, but coming from a very difficult last two years with injury problems and Achilles surgery I am forced to be more sensible than I would like to be.

"Ultimately, it is about getting back into racing, getting back to 100 per cent fitness, and thinking about 2027."

Ingebrigtsen, who said he made the decision after a treadmill test on Saturday, added that he had already exceeded expectations simply by returning to elite competition after months of doubt.

He thrilled the sellout crowd on Friday by surging past the field with 100m to go to win the 5,000m.

"Just looking back a short time ago, it is unbelievable that we have been able to get this far in 2026 and be able to be here," he added.

The withdrawal means another delay in the rivalry between Ingebrigtsen and Britain's Kerr, with the pair having not faced each other since 2024.

After returning to competition by winning European 5,000m gold last month, Ingebrigtsen reignited their war of words by criticising athletes who skip major championships, comments seen as directed at Kerr, who opted not to defend his European title.

Kerr, who shattered the world mile record in July, responded last week by welcoming Ingebrigtsen's return to competition, but shrugged off criticism about being very selective with his race schedule.

"I'm a human being at the end of the day. I'm not a robot," Kerr said on a video call with reporters. "I think if you want to have a career that's 10 to 12 years long then you can't (race all the time)."

Sunday's 1,500m final will still feature a stellar field led by Kerr, Olympic champion Cole Hocker, Olympic bronze medallist Yared Nuguse, reigning world champion Isaac Nader and 2022 world champion Jake Wightman.