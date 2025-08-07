Ingebrigtsen set to miss Diamond League meetings in Poland, Belgium

Olympic 5,000 metres champion Jakob Ingebrigtsen is set to miss this month's Diamond League meetings in Poland and Belgium as he recovers from injury, his spokesperson said on Wednesday.

The 24-year-old Norwegian had been scheduled to run the 1500 metres in Brussels on August 22 and was also listed for the Silesia meeting in Poland on August 16, having been announced for the event as early as December last year.

Ingebrigtsen has struggled with an Achilles injury over the last few months and had to drop out of the Ostrava Golden Spike and Oslo Bislett Games in June.

"He is still working on getting rid of the injury he has sustained to an Achilles. Unfortunately. He would very much have liked to be able to participate," Ingebrigtsen's spokesperson Espen Skoland told Norwegian TV2.

Subscribe to CNA's Recommended Read A single handpicked story that we think you shouldn't miss. Just one a day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

Ingebrigtsen has not competed since claiming double gold in the 1500m and 3,000m at the World Indoor Championships in March. He has spent recent weeks training in St. Moritz, where his camp say he is making steady progress.

No revised timeline has been given for a return to competition, but Ingebrigtsen has said his goal is to compete at the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo in September.