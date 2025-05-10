Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Ingle and Musovic to leave Chelsea
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Sport

Ingle and Musovic to leave Chelsea

Ingle and Musovic to leave Chelsea
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Women's Champions League - Quarter Final - Second Leg - Chelsea v Ajax Amsterdam - Stamford Bridge, London, Britain - March 27, 2024 Chelsea's Sophie Ingle in action with Ajax Amsterdam's Jonna Van De Velde Action Images via Reuters/Paul Childs/File Photo
Ingle and Musovic to leave Chelsea
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Women's Super League - Manchester United v Chelsea - Old Trafford, Manchester, Britain - May 18, 2024 Chelsea's Zecira Musovic celebrates after Mayra Ramirez scores their first goal REUTERS/Molly Darlington/File Photo
10 May 2025 03:24AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Chelsea's Wales midfielder Sophie Ingle and Sweden goalkeeper Zecira Musovic will leave the club at the end of their contracts this season, the Women's Super League team said on Friday.

Ingle, 33, arrived for her second spell at Chelsea in 2018 from Liverpool and has since won several trophies including five Women’s Super League titles and three FA Cups.

She has not played this season after suffering an ACL injury in a pre-season match against Feyenoord in September.

"I’m very proud to have lifted 11 trophies here and am grateful to have done that alongside teammates who are like family to me," Ingle said in a statement.

Musovic arrived at Chelsea in early 2021 from Swedish side Rosengard and has since won 10 trophies including five WSL titles and two FA Cups.

The 28-year-old stepped down from first-team duties in February after announcing she was pregnant and has decided not to renew her contract.

"We have created many memories together and I have grown so much as a person during my time at Chelsea. It’s why it’s difficult to leave, but also why I feel confident to begin something new," Musovic said.

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement