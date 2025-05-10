Ingle and Musovic to leave Chelsea

Chelsea's Wales midfielder Sophie Ingle and Sweden goalkeeper Zecira Musovic will leave the club at the end of their contracts this season, the Women's Super League team said on Friday.

Ingle, 33, arrived for her second spell at Chelsea in 2018 from Liverpool and has since won several trophies including five Women’s Super League titles and three FA Cups.

She has not played this season after suffering an ACL injury in a pre-season match against Feyenoord in September.

"I’m very proud to have lifted 11 trophies here and am grateful to have done that alongside teammates who are like family to me," Ingle said in a statement.

Musovic arrived at Chelsea in early 2021 from Swedish side Rosengard and has since won 10 trophies including five WSL titles and two FA Cups.

The 28-year-old stepped down from first-team duties in February after announcing she was pregnant and has decided not to renew her contract.

"We have created many memories together and I have grown so much as a person during my time at Chelsea. It’s why it’s difficult to leave, but also why I feel confident to begin something new," Musovic said.