Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Injured Fakhar out of Champions Trophy, Pakistan call up Imam
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Sport

Injured Fakhar out of Champions Trophy, Pakistan call up Imam

Injured Fakhar out of Champions Trophy, Pakistan call up Imam

FILE PHOTO: Cricket - ICC Men's Champions Trophy - Group A - Pakistan v New Zealand - National Stadium, Karachi, Pakistan - February 19, 2025 Pakistan's Fakhar Zaman in action REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro/File Photo

20 Feb 2025 06:27PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

KARACHI, Pakistan : Pakistan opener Fakhar Zaman was ruled out of the Champions Trophy on Thursday with an abdominal muscle injury and Imam-ul-Haq has been called up as his replacement.

Fakhar hurt himself while chasing a ball during Wednesday's defeat by New Zealand and spent significant time off the field, which meant he could not open the innings.

Batting at number four instead, Fakhar looked in discomfort and made 24 as Pakistan folded for 260 in reply to New Zealand's 320-5.

The tournament's event organising committee has approved left-handed opener Imam-ul-Haq as the replacement, the International Cricket Council said in a statement.

Pakistan must beat arch-rivals India in Sunday's blockbuster in Dubai to keep their title defence alive in the eight-team tournament.

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement